Hi Gravediggers! 🧟‍♂️

This update is part of our ongoing work to complete Phase 1 of the roadmap and bringing key new features, cremation upgrades, and the first community-voted weapon!

Here’s what’s new:

⚱️ Custom Urns & Upgrades

5 new Urn variations added

Bodies may now request Specific Urn Types as special requests

Use the Custom Urn Station to transfer ashes into the correct urn to fulfill these requests

Higher-quality urns = higher payouts!

A new upgrade panel for the Crematorium has been added (Old one was re-labeled as Furnaces)

Unlock and improve the new Custom Urn and Delivery systems through this panel

🚚Delivery Station

Some urns are now marked as Delivery Only

Use the Delivery Station to pack ashes and place them in delivery boxes

A courier will arrive at scheduled times to pick up the packages

Delivery orders provide even greater money!

🃏 Blackjack Minigame

Take a break and play Blackjack using in-game money

Play it safe or go all in, the graveyard economy just got riskier!

🔫 M249 LMG

Over the past few weeks, we’ve hosted a series of community polls on Discord to decide which weapons should be added to the game next. Hundreds of players voted, and the first winner is finally here!

A powerful light machine gun with a high fire rate and large magazine and perfect for mowing down hordes of zombies during late-night waves.



But that’s just the beginning!

This is the first of five new weapons selected by our community. Here’s the full lineup coming in future updates:

P90 SMG – Compact, fast, and ideal for close quarters

Desert Eagle – Heavy pistol with serious stopping power

Axe – Our first melee weapon for up-close action

Type 20 Rifle – Reliable, balanced long-range option



🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements

Urns now display cause of death and additional info

DLSS and FSR can no longer be enabled at the same time (fixed related bugs)

Fixed zombie difficulty not updating properly when switching Relaxed Mode

Fixed bug where dragging urns too quickly could cause them to become invisible

Fixed an issue where the cremation progress bar could get stuck at 99%

Fixed crematorium effects not appearing after certain save/load scenarios

Fixed occasional sound overlap when multiple actions triggered at once

Fixed UI scale issue when opening Management App on ultra-wide monitors





📌 We’re getting closer to completing Phase 1, but there’s still more to come!



Thanks again for your continued support, bug reports, and feedback. We’re hard at work shaping the future of the graveyard with your help!