24 July 2025 Build 19347618 Edited 24 July 2025 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is one of the most requested updates — and it’s finally here! Here’s what’s new:

Full screen and resolution support

  • You can now play in fullscreen, windowed, or even in the background.

  • Full support for ultrawide and up to 4K resolutions!

Important bug fixes

  • Rebuildable stamps that weren’t completing before now work correctly.

Save system is here!

  • You can now save your progress at any time and continue exactly where you left off!

Coming in the next update...
- Steam Achievements
- New customization options

Changed files in this update

