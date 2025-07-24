This is one of the most requested updates — and it’s finally here! Here’s what’s new:

Full screen and resolution support

You can now play in fullscreen , windowed , or even in the background .

Full support for ultrawide and up to 4K resolutions!

Important bug fixes

Rebuildable stamps that weren’t completing before now work correctly.

Save system is here!

You can now save your progress at any time and continue exactly where you left off!

Coming in the next update...

- Steam Achievements

- New customization options