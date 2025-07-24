 Skip to content
24 July 2025
This is a small maintenance patch fixing the non functioning recycling bench in 1.5.1. When updating the UI, the "queue recipe" button for this bench got accidentally removed. This is now fixed.

My bad it took so long, it sorta coincided with me going to vacations in July.

Have a nice day!

