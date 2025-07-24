 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19347521
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Still recovering from the flu -- I'm still here, I promise!
  • Updated movement to support "Ignores Collisions" when an entity is moving, such that it can move (felt more like a bug).
  • Fixed an issue with Alter Battle Command not updating Name and setting Targets appropriately on Use Scope change.

