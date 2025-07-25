Thanks for the steady stream of reports and suggestions.



New Features

Player report form: Added an optional e-mail field so you can choose to hear back from us directly.



Gameplay Improvements

Continue button: Added extra safeguards when loading your last company to prevent corrupted or missing saves.



Bug Fixes

Stands sometimes failed to appear in the Financial History; they now save reliably.

The Workers’ Happiness goal now completes correctly when two workers share a stand.

Fixed an error on the Welcome page that could freeze the game.