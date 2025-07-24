Thank you for your feedback. We are allready working on implementing your suggestions and fixing bugs you found.
Patchnotes:
- Vsync in Settings Menu
- Arrow no longer visible if you cancel the shot
- Missing Subtitles added
- Changed face lods to make them play more consistently
- Animals are now actually pickupable
- Adjusted Fall Damage sound
- Animal spawner saving
- fixed chopped trees in Demo Level
- Workbench outline
- shoes now show information about its stats
- Player now has a jump sound
- Fixed Loadingscreen typo
- music fade duration increase for saving and begin play
