Thank you for your feedback. We are allready working on implementing your suggestions and fixing bugs you found.



Patchnotes:

- Vsync in Settings Menu

- Arrow no longer visible if you cancel the shot

- Missing Subtitles added

- Changed face lods to make them play more consistently

- Animals are now actually pickupable

- Adjusted Fall Damage sound

- Animal spawner saving

- fixed chopped trees in Demo Level

- Workbench outline

- shoes now show information about its stats

- Player now has a jump sound

- Fixed Loadingscreen typo

- music fade duration increase for saving and begin play