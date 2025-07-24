 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19347325 Edited 24 July 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for your feedback. We are allready working on implementing your suggestions and fixing bugs you found.

Patchnotes:
- Vsync in Settings Menu
- Arrow no longer visible if you cancel the shot
- Missing Subtitles added
- Changed face lods to make them play more consistently
- Animals are now actually pickupable
- Adjusted Fall Damage sound
- Animal spawner saving
- fixed chopped trees in Demo Level
- Workbench outline
- shoes now show information about its stats
- Player now has a jump sound
- Fixed Loadingscreen typo
- music fade duration increase for saving and begin play

Changed files in this update

Depot 3181411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link