'Flower in Us' by Chalkseagull/Team Gypsophila is now available on Steam. Unravel hidden secrets in this story-driven mystery adventure.The first thing you notice is the darkness of the basement as you awaken, your memory wiped clean by a brutal attack. Nearby, a young woman is tied up, her eyes filled with a familiarity you can’t place – she seems to know who you are, but you don’t remember her.Explore the basement, examine the objects around you, and search for clues that might lead to your escape from this mysterious place. If you’re unsure where to start, try talking to the girl. She may hold unexpected insights.We're holding a 10% launch discount, so go get it now!