 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19347266 Edited 25 July 2025 – 07:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
'Flower in Us' by Chalkseagull/Team Gypsophila is now available on Steam. Unravel hidden secrets in this story-driven mystery adventure.

The first thing you notice is the darkness of the basement as you awaken, your memory wiped clean by a brutal attack. Nearby, a young woman is tied up, her eyes filled with a familiarity you can’t place – she seems to know who you are, but you don’t remember her.

Explore the basement, examine the objects around you, and search for clues that might lead to your escape from this mysterious place. If you’re unsure where to start, try talking to the girl. She may hold unexpected insights.

We're holding a 10% launch discount, so go get it now!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link