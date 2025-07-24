 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19347044 Edited 24 July 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Get Ready to Run!

The first Free Content Pack for Mineral bringing 20 new levels and a new Run game mode.

A new way to play Mineral. Reach the end of each run! Avoid the energy barriers! Use abilities to collect Portal and Etheric Gems to Escape!

Each Run level blends the traditional Mineral mechanics, with the pressure of moving energy barriers.

Explore levels to discover Collectables and Secrets! Earn Challenges! Unlock new Ball Shells and Effects!

Updated Roadmap

We have now published an updated roadmap for Mineral, check it our here!

The new roadmap details the content updates we have planned for this year in Mineral,

Next up Anniversary on the 8th August, Mineral will be turning 1!

The Change List

  • Updated to Unreal Engine 5.6

  • Improve stability

  • Addition of Challenges

  • New Achievements

  • New Ball Cosmetics - Effects and Trails

  • New Game Mode!

  • New Menu structures

Any issues you spot, please let us know through our Support Page we do our best to be as proactive with bugs as we can, but our team size is super small, and sometimes bugs slip through.

🩵 - The Xitol Team!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3003581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link