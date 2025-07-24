Get Ready to Run!

The first Free Content Pack for Mineral bringing 20 new levels and a new Run game mode.

A new way to play Mineral. Reach the end of each run! Avoid the energy barriers! Use abilities to collect Portal and Etheric Gems to Escape!

Each Run level blends the traditional Mineral mechanics, with the pressure of moving energy barriers.

Explore levels to discover Collectables and Secrets! Earn Challenges! Unlock new Ball Shells and Effects!

Updated Roadmap

We have now published an updated roadmap for Mineral, check it our here!

The new roadmap details the content updates we have planned for this year in Mineral,

Next up Anniversary on the 8th August, Mineral will be turning 1!

The Change List

Updated to Unreal Engine 5.6

Improve stability

Addition of Challenges

New Achievements

New Ball Cosmetics - Effects and Trails

New Game Mode!

New Menu structures

Any issues you spot, please let us know through our Support Page we do our best to be as proactive with bugs as we can, but our team size is super small, and sometimes bugs slip through.

🩵 - The Xitol Team!