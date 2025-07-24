 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19347030
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes:
* Store category tab changing disabled when purchase panel is visible

Updates:
* Active development scene hidden
* Gas Leak game mode hidden for now
* Survival game mode hidden for now
* Max levels adjusted to match Stopwatch & Rings game modes

Changed files in this update

