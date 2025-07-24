This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
This is a very simple fix that only affects a small number of users. It will only be on the Experimental branch for a few days as Milestone 6 will be arriving shortly.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash on startup that could occur if the username of the local computer contains special characters that could mess up a file path (e.g. slashes, parentheses, etc).
Changed depots in experimental branch