24 July 2025 Build 19347022 Edited 24 July 2025 – 19:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

This is a very simple fix that only affects a small number of users. It will only be on the Experimental branch for a few days as Milestone 6 will be arriving shortly.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a crash on startup that could occur if the username of the local computer contains special characters that could mess up a file path (e.g. slashes, parentheses, etc).

Changed depots in experimental branch

Xenonauts 2 Content Depot 538031
