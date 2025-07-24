This patch addresses the Cooldowns problem.

Adds icon on the hud to show player rotation of the skills. Icon size can be adjusted in the settings.

Weapon skill damage is now additive with main hand weapon's damage, instead of multiplicative.



Added new type for 'upgrade' item- provides no direct boost to the player, but it increases Rank point or Entire Rank of equipped items. The idea behind this type of items is to help player upgrading their equipment to full during the run.

This type of item comes in several 'flavours' where it can upgrade all items, random items, items per magic or weapon skill class or their rarity.



Next patch will finally focus on new map Corduba, along with new class. After that, I will change the skill tree system.



(Thanks Axer and others for the feedback! It is greatly appreciated.)



