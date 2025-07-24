Hello Threadbearers,

This major update adds new buildable shrines, overhauls loot drops and relic shrines, many new enchantments and equipments, and much more.

Loot drops are now usually of a lower value, with common items (with less than 2 mods) being re-introduced. However, there are now more ways to upgrade/exchange these common and magic items by utilizing Revered Shrines, Offering Perches, or Fuse Spires (craft-able from the crafting menu). Hopefully loot and item management feels a bit more rewarding.

The experience required for a Level Up has been increased, but each Level Up grants 5 Fate points instead of 3.

New content

Revered Shrine Overhaul: shrines can now imbue 1 common item with a relic's power

New Buildables: Offering Perch, Fuse Spire

6 New Mods/Enchantments (Hitless Damage, Pacifist Defense, Ambush Damage, Parry Counter Damage, Move Speed Damage, Weapon Skill Timing)

2 New Armor Sets: Ambusher's, Falcon's

New Major Fate Nodes- 1 new major node in each of the 5 fate wheel domains

Major changes to loot drops/generation

New dungeon chests: Hoard, Junk, and Essence

New upgrade item: Gol's Tear drops from bosses and dungeons

Fixes/Tweaks

Significant performance improvements

Level Ups grant 5 Fate points instead of 3

Keys drop more often

Other fixes and tweaks

Please let us know your thoughts, and consider joining us on Discord to help vote on new features and offer feedback. Super special thanks to our community and everyone that continues to support us.



Best,

Outer Brain Team