Hello there, Travellers!



The big day has arrived, and Hotel Galactic has reopened! Gustav, Tukyuk, Sparn, and Maklo are ready to welcome the help of a pilgrim and restore the fallen hotel to its former glory.

We’re incredibly grateful for all your support – this past year has been amazing! But the hard work isn’t over yet, and now we need your support more than ever.

Early Access is a new chapter — one where you all take an active role in shaping the future of the game. While you’ll soon see a roadmap with our planned updates, your feedback, playstyles, and needs will influence what becomes our development priority.

This is meant to be more than just a shared journey — it’s a game that both we and you can be proud of.

The First Weeks of Early Access

For now, we’ll be focusing on analyzing your feedback, support reports, and improving overall quality of life. Every feedback is crucial, so we are waiting for your comments, messages and emails, to learn more about your need and special requests! :)

If you want to report a bug or suggest changes, write to us at support@ancientforgestudio.com

or hop on Discord, where our whole team is actively engaging with the community.

What’s Next for Early Access?

There’s still one more VIP guest waiting for you in Act I — Princess of Pavonis! After that, we’ll travel together through the two remaining acts of the story, packed with new species, VIPs, and mechanics!

Take a look at our roadmap and let us know what you’re most excited about! ❤️

And what’s waiting for you today in Hotel Galactic Early Access?

Sandbox Mode and Story Mode

6 species: Baui, Toravis, Pington, Derret, Turneep, and Maklo

Variety of unique NPCs, starring: Mogumo, Marietta, Salima, GPC, and Ayaka

Unique farming island

Workers equipment

Fully unlocked Research Tree and the GOO system

Color Lab – to fully customize your hotel (we know you wanted it so bad)

Advanced cooking with a recipe creator (a long-requested feature)

New rooms like: library, cinema, spa, arcade room

Tons of decorations to unleash your inner designer

Act I of the story, ending with a visit from Greta – the first VIP guest of Hotel Galactic

...and more – discover it yourself!

Remember to check out our webcomic: Hotel Galactic: The Wind Thief! A special prequel created just for you!

It all starts today.

Thank you,

Ancient Forge



