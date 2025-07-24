 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19346739 Edited 24 July 2025 – 16:59:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 New Items – Burn Build Expansion



• Spicy Nugget (T1)
• +3% Burn Chance
• -2% Explosion Chance
• -1% Bleed Chance

• Crispy Business (T2)
• +15% Burn Spread

• 451°F (T3)
• +8% Burn Speed
• -4% Damage
• -4% Attack Speed

• Lip Melter 9000 (T5)
• +33% Burn Speed
• +33% Burn Spread
• +33% Burn Chance
• -5 Armor
• -5 Max HP
• -5 Evasion

• Plank Temperatur (T6)
• +1% Burn Chance
• +100% Burn Spread
• +100% Burn Speed
• -20 HP Regen
• -20 Lifesteal

• Fire Punch (T2)
• +10% Burn Damage
• +1% Burn Chance
• -3 Ranged Damage
• -3% Attack Speed

• Fire Kick (T3)
• +20% Burn Damage
• -5 Max HP
• -5 Evasion

📊 New Stats – Burn Mechanics Explained



• Burn
• Ignited enemies burn for 1 second
• Base tick interval is 0.2 seconds

• Burn Chance
• Chance to ignite enemies on hit

• Burn Spread
• Chance for burning enemies to ignite others
• One ignited enemy can spread to one additional

• Burn Speed
• Increases the frequency of burn damage ticks

• Burn Damage
• Increases the damage dealt per burn tick

⚖️ Balance Changes



• All tag-biased items (e.g. Master Chef, Meat Wall Jackson) are now exclusive
• You can only buy one per run

🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!

