🔥 New Items – Burn Build Expansion



• Spicy Nugget (T1)

• +3% Burn Chance

• -2% Explosion Chance

• -1% Bleed Chance



• Crispy Business (T2)

• +15% Burn Spread



• 451°F (T3)

• +8% Burn Speed

• -4% Damage

• -4% Attack Speed



• Lip Melter 9000 (T5)

• +33% Burn Speed

• +33% Burn Spread

• +33% Burn Chance

• -5 Armor

• -5 Max HP

• -5 Evasion



• Plank Temperatur (T6)

• +1% Burn Chance

• +100% Burn Spread

• +100% Burn Speed

• -20 HP Regen

• -20 Lifesteal



• Fire Punch (T2)

• +10% Burn Damage

• +1% Burn Chance

• -3 Ranged Damage

• -3% Attack Speed



• Fire Kick (T3)

• +20% Burn Damage

• -5 Max HP

• -5 Evasion



📊 New Stats – Burn Mechanics Explained



• Burn

• Ignited enemies burn for 1 second

• Base tick interval is 0.2 seconds



• Burn Chance

• Chance to ignite enemies on hit



• Burn Spread

• Chance for burning enemies to ignite others

• One ignited enemy can spread to one additional



• Burn Speed

• Increases the frequency of burn damage ticks



• Burn Damage

• Increases the damage dealt per burn tick



⚖️ Balance Changes



• All tag-biased items (e.g. Master Chef, Meat Wall Jackson) are now exclusive

• You can only buy one per run



🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!



Let me know if you want a Discord version or preview line for patch v0.1.2.2.