🔥 New Items – Burn Build Expansion
• Spicy Nugget (T1)
• +3% Burn Chance
• -2% Explosion Chance
• -1% Bleed Chance
• Crispy Business (T2)
• +15% Burn Spread
• 451°F (T3)
• +8% Burn Speed
• -4% Damage
• -4% Attack Speed
• Lip Melter 9000 (T5)
• +33% Burn Speed
• +33% Burn Spread
• +33% Burn Chance
• -5 Armor
• -5 Max HP
• -5 Evasion
• Plank Temperatur (T6)
• +1% Burn Chance
• +100% Burn Spread
• +100% Burn Speed
• -20 HP Regen
• -20 Lifesteal
• Fire Punch (T2)
• +10% Burn Damage
• +1% Burn Chance
• -3 Ranged Damage
• -3% Attack Speed
• Fire Kick (T3)
• +20% Burn Damage
• -5 Max HP
• -5 Evasion
📊 New Stats – Burn Mechanics Explained
• Burn
• Ignited enemies burn for 1 second
• Base tick interval is 0.2 seconds
• Burn Chance
• Chance to ignite enemies on hit
• Burn Spread
• Chance for burning enemies to ignite others
• One ignited enemy can spread to one additional
• Burn Speed
• Increases the frequency of burn damage ticks
• Burn Damage
• Increases the damage dealt per burn tick
⚖️ Balance Changes
• All tag-biased items (e.g. Master Chef, Meat Wall Jackson) are now exclusive
• You can only buy one per run
🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!
Let me know if you want a Discord version or preview line for patch v0.1.2.2.
Changed files in this update