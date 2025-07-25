Good afternoon,

We continue our efforts to provide updates as we address issues for both ARK: Aquatica and ARK: Survival Evolved. Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates daily as issues are being logged or addressed. We are maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord .





In continued support of transparency, continued showcase of progress as well as Aquatica DLC specific content, Studio Sirens developer, Z_Swell will be doing his last stream of this week TODAY, with more streams to come in the future!

The plan for these streams is to review the updates from the latest efforts, preview upcoming fixes, and answer player/community questions.

Stream timing will also remain the same at 2PM PST

Stream link: https://www.twitch.tv/Z_Swell



On Tuesday (7/22), we released an update that included a fix for loading mods that will continue to be developed. Another solution will be coming soon. While we have specifically tested certain mods, we are going through a list provided by the community.

While the specific game engine issue is being addressed and is progressing, we would also like to iterate that FPS optimization and server cluster transfer work will be elevated to a higher priority on our pipeline. We will continue to provide updates on these issues as they are developed.

Currently, we are dealing with a few complex issues regarding fixes that are going into the next update, we hope to have an update soon.

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.





Patch notes for today’s update (v360.6 Live Branch)

Another wave of FPS / Level Optimization solutions.

Addressing players falling off the map when crossing big pools of lava.

Initial fix for issue with dinos/ships disappearing. This is still a work in progress.

Vulcanite updates; including the ability to ride tamed Vulcanites.

Dino overspawning fix for a specific section of the level.

Boss Dossiers now found in the Guardian category.

Patch versioning.

Issues Pipeline

Adding Tek Armor and Tek Turret + other select tek engrams, more information on this soon

Investigating server cluster transfer issues

Continued FPS / Level optimization

Updated DevKit

Continuing to address areas where players are falling off the map when crossing big pools of lava

Addressing rending and mesh popping in the level

Hydrosphere issues

Infected barnacle bugs

Continued dino spawner updates

Linux binaries missing

Vehicle updates in general (rafts/motorboats and stinger issues)

Ocean platforms placement issue

Settings resetting with each patch update

Explorer Notes location update

This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. This update will be pushed starting:

8:30 PM UTC

4:30 AM CST

1:30 PM PST

4:30 PM EST

Look forward to continued updates as the development team makes progress, we appreciate the community’s extended patience.



