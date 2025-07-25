 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19346682
Dear Space Pioneers,

we just released a small patch with a hotfix for a save game issue!

In some cases, this issue caused modules and projects not working correctly together, resulting in all projects being displayed with seemingly no information and no possibility to accept or cancel, as well as a potential crash when trying to dismantle modules that were currently used for processing a project.

This issue should be fixed with the new version, but we are afraid old save games that were created with this issue present may still not be working correctly... We apologize for the troubles!

Please make sure to update your game and, as always, leave us feedback and thoughts in the Community Hub or via our other socials!

Stay curious,
-The LAB132 dev team

