Here's a round-up of the tweaks and fixes from the 2nd half of the week since we launched. Was it just a week ago? Oh my.

Fixed two glitches with protection rituals (Grave Myst, Dominion of Phobos) at the cemetery - they weren’t stopping the Animate ritual paraphernalia from being discovered when you forward time, nor were they protecting any minions you had left standing around the cemetery.

Improved the explanation and logic around the two core combats of chapter 13, to better justify plot progression.

Added trust ratings in your character sheet.

Fixed a few little bugs including one where the spacebar (to end turn in combat) would stop you reloading.

Improved flow and wording around Clarence Pew prior to chapter 6

Fixed a bug in the final chapter that was blocking you from completing the final ritual in some cases

Improved the wording of grave myst to make it more benign – rather than an unreasonably-early detour into serious black magic, it should now seem more reasonable

Fixed the wording in a few places in some sidequests, generally to improve their clarity and avoid confusion

And of course a few small bug fixes.

Thanks again everyone for your awesome messages and bug reports. It's amazing to hear players' opinions and analysis of the gothic story trajectory, and to see how people really get what we were trying to achieve with it.

I haven't managed to deal with all the bugs yet but have been ranking them by priority as they arrive.