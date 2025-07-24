 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19346633 Edited 24 July 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Bug Fix: Crafting will dexterity gain experience.
  • Bug Fix: Rainy Day task description.
  • Bug Fix: fixed the part of the stairs in the inn that can block player from going up.
  • Bug Fix: tweak the standing position of the NPC at their stand in the market.
  • Improvement: In the market, farmer stand, healer stand, food stand and drinks stand start selling recipes at the market. So 4 out of 7 days, you should be able to buy a recipe you need.
  • More controller support implementations.

