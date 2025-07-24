- Bug Fix: Crafting will dexterity gain experience.
- Bug Fix: Rainy Day task description.
- Bug Fix: fixed the part of the stairs in the inn that can block player from going up.
- Bug Fix: tweak the standing position of the NPC at their stand in the market.
- Improvement: In the market, farmer stand, healer stand, food stand and drinks stand start selling recipes at the market. So 4 out of 7 days, you should be able to buy a recipe you need.
- More controller support implementations.
Version 0.727 Magic Inn Playtest Patch 5
Update notes via Steam Community
