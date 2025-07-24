We've got a quick one for ya about the latest patch. This one focuses on balance changes mostly, but this is pretty significant, plus there's many other things done to help improve the game.

Check it out ːsteamthumbsupː

(we really need green hand emojis)

VEHICLES ⚙️

GENERAL

Speed required to drift is reduced, partially to make entering a drift more consistent

Health for most vehicles increased. See notes below:

With hit registration improvements, Time-To-Kill has been reduced because players deal damage more consistently. We've universally increased health values to bring the TTK closer to where it was before the hit reg improvements.

Range for most weapons increased. Minimum damage dealt (at new max range listed) is now 33%. Initial falloff distance for all weapons was not changed.

The intent of the range change is to improve the feel of the game (less disappearing bullets) without actually disrupting balance too much

You can no longer target invisible vehicles with lock-on weapons

Vehicles should no longer miss-fire sometimes when trying to use an ability right when the cooldown ends.

TANKS

Tanks can now drift - cause why not?

DEFFKILLA WARTRIKE

Health increased to 120 (from 100, +20%)

Twin Boomsticks vertical spread increased to 2 (from 0.5), horizontal increased to 4 (from 1.5)

The range required to eliminate the disappearing bullets syndrome would have been like 200m, so instead the Boomsticks got some more spread to make the current range look more natural.

BOOMDAKKA SNAZZWAGON

Health increased to 140 (from 120, +16%)

Mek Speshul max range increased to 120m (from 100m)

Mek Speshul Burst max range increased to 150m (from 125m)

GROT MEGA TANK

Health increased to 260 (from 230, +13%)

Drifting added

Plow no longer requires targets to be grounded

This was a long-standing bug and removing it makes the plow much more consistent.

Grotzooka max range increased to 125m (from 100m)

Dakka max range increased to 150m (from 100m)

KUSTOM BOOSTA-BLASTA

The KBB did not receive a health increase. It now has the same amount of health as the Wartrike due to their similarly powerful mobility.

Can now control jump height by holding down the button (this was broken due to a bug)

Rivet Kannon spread increased to 1 (from 0.5), max distance increased to 170 (from 150)

A mix of spread and range bump for the Rivet Kannon to make the far end of the range look more natural.

LOOTED WAGON

Health increased to 180 (from 160, +12%)

Can now launch the Grot Bomm in midair

Can now press E while flying the Grot Bomm to return to the Looted Wagon. The GB will continue to fly on its last path

GB damage reduced to 30 (from 40). GB knockback increased by 50%

To compensate for the buff above, we're trying out a version of the Grot Bomm that is more about disruption (and setting up the pop up > Kannon shot combo) than straight up damage.

You can now steer the Grot Bomm with WASD (or remapped driving inputs), and the analog control is much more sensitive

Kannon knockback reduced by 90%

Dakka max distance increased to 200m (from 150m)

MEGATRAKK SCRAPJET

Health increased to 140 (from 120 + 16%)

Recoil Rokkit does more recoil on grounded targets

Drill no longer slows you down in midair

RUKKATRUKK SQUIGBUGGY

Health increased to 150 (from 130, +15%)

SHOKKJUMP DRAGSTA

Health increased to 140 (from 120, +16%)

Shokk Rifle max distance increased to 250m (from 200m),

Unstable Shokk Rifle now shoots a 4 second burst, with a downtime equivalent to the duration of 1 shot. So it shoots for 4, rests for 1, and repeats. Damage increased to 9 (from 8)

Unstable Shokk Rifle DPS has been reduced to 21.6 from 24, and holding the mouse button will deal suboptimal DPS compared to timing your volleys, so there is a bit more skill expression and a nerf to simply holding m1.

TRUKK

Health increased to 180 (from 150, +20%)

Ladders no longer require targets to be grounded

Can now control jump height by holding the button (this was broken due to a bug)

A tap will not cause a jump, so you can choose to continue steering if you are in combat.

Stronger forward jump strength when holding the ladder button

Main gun max distance increased to 150m (from 125m)

FREE ROAM 🕊 Race Creator

You can now select, move, and delete waypoints. Editing races is much more robust

Waypoints are now numbered for the person creating the race

Fixed issues with non-English race names

Please fill out this survey and help shape the future of Free Roam mode.

KILL KONVOY / DEFF RALLY 💥🏁

In Kill Konvoy, bombs now pass to teammates first. Dropped bombs (when killed) now passed to enemies first

Health now regenerates slower when holding the bomb

Fixed the "random force applied to bomb when a player is killed" bug

Added the missing voice lines for "TAKE DA BOMB FROM ME", "GIVE ME DA BOMB", and "FANKS A LOT"

In Deff Rally, your racing podium position is shown at underneath the medal when a race is finished

Jump pads adjusted on Da Gorge to reduce flying into walls

Added jump pads to Da Dust Up so you can climb back up the mountain in Free Roam

Added alternate weather variations for Kill Konvoy maps: Ded 'Ard Desert (sandstorm), Da Gorge (rain), Frozen Dakka (snowstorm) and Big Erupta (spooky lightning)

Added potential fix for invalid "host disconnected" issue

Added a potential fix for achievements not popping as they should for players. Hopefully this is the last time we'll have to talk about this one...

Gamepad aim assist added

This is the first step for controller compatibility, next will be alternate driving control schemes.

As for Soundtrakk newz, it will be coming in early August, so start prepping your speakers for a loud one⚡

We understand that we've talked about it a few times, but we've had some issues with Steam approval, plus we're trying picking the right spot to release it in.

What to look forward to in future updates:

The return of game mode Mutators that can be selected when created a match.

The new Vehicle (to be disclosed soon™)

New Maps for Kill Konvoy and Deff Rally

A new WAAAGH Path with more free items to unlock

Steam Workshop support for custom races , plus a Kustom Rally game mode that allows players to choose any races they want and host a lobby that plays through them all

Moar stuffs

Thanks for playing and sticking with us while we keep working on the game!