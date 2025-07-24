0.12.5.0



Additions:



- Added a button to the Start Raid popup that copies the setup from the last raid you've run.



New relics! All four greatly reduce how long status effects impact heroes, mainly designed for bosses that will be added later.

- Lightning Rod: Reduces how long the shock status impacts heroes. Refined metal and 3 shock slimes.

- Fire Mitt: Reduces how long the burn status impacts heroes. Refined metal and 3 fire slimes.

- Snow Shoes: Reduces how long the ice status impacts heroes. Refined metal and 3 frozen slimes.

- Innoculation: Reduces how long the poison status impacts heroes. Refined metal and 3 toxic slimes.



New cursed relics!

- Stained Tankard: When drinking a potion, there is a 50% chance it will not be used up.

- Stacked Deck: When a battle starts, all enemies have a 10% (per hero with the relic) chance a random status effect will be applied to them.



Some hotkeys have been added, these cannot be rebinded at the moment, but will be in the future. Also, holding shift now highlights the last active crafting/etc popup.

- Shift + C: Starts Raiding/Training/Gathering or Crafts an item from the last active window that can do one of those.

- Shift + Q: Closes off the current active window.

- Tab: Makes the next popup in the stack the active popup.



New Skills!

- Blood Drain: Some of the damage dealt to enemies will be absorbed by the hero. Intermediate.

- Smoke Bomb: The next couple of enemy attacks have a 100% miss rate. Intermediate.

- Steady Feet: For some time, enemy attacks slightly reduce hero cooldown. Intermediate.

- Magic Mirror: Swaps the hero with the longest cooldown's cooldown with the enemy with the shortest cooldown. Expert.

- Reload: When used, the hero's weapon skill cooldown is reset. Expert.

- Migraine: When used, enemy special attack cooldowns are increased. Expert.



Other Changes:

- Ventura now stays on screen for longer.

- Guide unlocks are now global, across all save files. Sorry, old files may be broken when it comes to this.



Balance:

- Mechanics for the ice status effect have been tweaked.

- Defense Curl and Pumped Up now function slightly differently, and have a visual indicator.

- Gem activations now have diminishing returns, becoming less common the more they happen. You could very easily stack diamond gems and trivialize most content before, and that is no longer as easy.



Bug Fixes:

- Heroes will no longer want to drink more than one Violent and Metal potion per raid. (Was also not working if you drank a Fire Elixir, I don't think this ever happened though.)

- The crafting popup now displays the proper amount of sharpening each stone does to your weapon.

- Fixed some glitchyness with overlapping popups in tutorials.