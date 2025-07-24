Started laying the foundations for future localisation. Use the "TEST" British flag button on the main menu to see some changes.



FIXED: Clicking a scene changing menu button multiple times would cause the game to crash.



World 5 level 2 now contains a boss and can now be completed (level design still unfinished).



FIXED: The player can no longer use multiple quick wall jumps to permanently increase the speed cap while the player is in the air.



Adjusted the start time of the game music to now start AFTER the saved settings have loaded.



Game icon has been replaced & now visible on the exe file.



This time round I began creating a pathway to add additional languages to the game in the future, as well as completing the main mechanics for the next boss level.