24 July 2025 Build 19346577 Edited 25 July 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This time round I began creating a pathway to add additional languages to the game in the future, as well as completing the main mechanics for the next boss level.

  • Started laying the foundations for future localisation. Use the "TEST" British flag button on the main menu to see some changes.
  • FIXED: Clicking a scene changing menu button multiple times would cause the game to crash.
  • World 5 level 2 now contains a boss and can now be completed (level design still unfinished).
  • FIXED: The player can no longer use multiple quick wall jumps to permanently increase the speed cap while the player is in the air.
  • Adjusted the start time of the game music to now start AFTER the saved settings have loaded.
  • Game icon has been replaced & now visible on the exe file.

