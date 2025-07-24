 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19346565 Edited 24 July 2025 – 17:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Are you ready to shape your ultimate star? 🌟 The Idol Devil Training System is here—turn your sexy catgirl Kate into a flawless 5-star diva! 🐾💄

💃 Master her Body, Beauty, and Performance with intense full-body training
📖 Unlock every intimate chapter of Kate’s story... if you can handle her 😈
💎 Enjoy bonus Diamonds, speed-up rewards, and exclusive decorations just for you 💕

Dive in now and take control of her transformation—she’s yours to mold, master, and mesmerize~ 😏

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2589671
