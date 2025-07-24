Are you ready to shape your ultimate star? 🌟 The Idol Devil Training System is here—turn your sexy catgirl Kate into a flawless 5-star diva! 🐾💄
💃 Master her Body, Beauty, and Performance with intense full-body training
📖 Unlock every intimate chapter of Kate’s story... if you can handle her 😈
💎 Enjoy bonus Diamonds, speed-up rewards, and exclusive decorations just for you 💕
Dive in now and take control of her transformation—she’s yours to mold, master, and mesmerize~ 😏
💋 New Feature STARDOM: Idol Devil Training Begins! 💋
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2589671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update