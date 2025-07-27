Welcome to The Skyscrapper, Humans!



The new update is out with a ton of new content! We’ve been listening to your feedback to improve the game and one of the biggest things that we heard was that you wanted to play more once the Crashloop was finished! That’s why we added The Skyscrapper, a brand new way to play when you’ve finished the Crashloop story.

Tell us the highest floor you’ve been able to reach in the comments or on our Discord and compete with the rest of the community!





Battle up infinite floors of increasing difficulty! Each level has a different combination of Enemies and theme to keep your experience fresh. The Commentators will watch and make “encouraging” quips with each of your actions.





New Features:

A whole new game mode has opened in Hyperdome: Skyscrapper Mode! An endless tower of robot destruction! The door to the training room has opened up and revealed a new area. Once you have beaten the Crashloop story mode, the Skyscrapper will rise from the wreckage and give you infinite floors of robot fighting. The higher you go, the harder it gets! Earn rewards after each difficulty tier to replace clones or upgrade Turbofists Each floor has a theme: Swapped weapons! Just Halberd Bots! 10 Captains?! Fight more than one clone of the same Looprunner! The commentators keep track of your progress and “encourage” you with unique lines of banter for different milestones. Reach a new personal best? They’ll comment on it. Pick up your favourite weapon? They’ll share their opinions! What’s the highest floor you can reach?

Cutting Resistance - Change how fast you need to swing to damage enemies! This is a new setting so you can adapt the difficulty of your battles.

Brains! New green brains have been added to enemy heads. Attacking the head requires the CPU of enemies to be destroyed before they’re defeated.

Two handed weapon handling options You can now pick how two handed weapons work: Angle and movement following the top hand Angle and movement based on position of both hands

New Fire Katana and Fire Halberd weapons!



Enemy AI/behavior improvements:

Enemies have new moves! The Captain, MX2 and Mark 3 Samurai Bots can riposte. After clashing swords with you, they might try to strike at you while your guard is down. Enemies will move to block if you aim ranged weapons at them!

Improved enemy jumping animation and behavior.

FLAMEWAR has some new moves!

Overclock activates her Turbofist faster.

Increase the weapon proficiency of some Mark 3 enemies.



Patch Notes and Bug Fixes:

Player hand movement is smoother and has a higher frame rate.

After unlocking all the looprunners, there's 1 fewer easy crawl before the first duel.

Improved sword glow effect.

Faster level loading times.

Improved Arm Extension Turbofist effects.

1 new Crashloop level (Hard difficulty). Lots of bug fixes & minor updates & rebalances to existing Crashloop levels.

Extinguishing fires by waving your hands is now much more effective and responsive.

Rebalances to the amount of coins the player gets and shop prices.

Improved color grading to reduce color banding.

Fixed misoriented colliders on a number of weapons.

Fixed zombies failing to craft in complex environments

Fixed several spots where enemies could get stuck across a number of levels.

Hard levels are even harder

Have fun in The Skyscrapper!

The Doborog Team

Discord TikTok YouTube

