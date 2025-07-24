 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19346425 Edited 24 July 2025 – 16:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The feather weapon was in the wrong family. It should be in Toy, it stayed in Cute.

Feather now has the family Toy (as shown in the family icon)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2778501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link