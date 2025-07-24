 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19346396
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: duplicated case after using label machine
  • Fixed: thai font on products
  • Fixed: Tab UI (Gamepad forced)
  • Fixed: In orders show House and Products Home
  • Fixed: Limit character Label machine
  • Feature: Added leaderboards for everyone

