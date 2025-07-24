- Fixed: duplicated case after using label machine
- Fixed: thai font on products
- Fixed: Tab UI (Gamepad forced)
- Fixed: In orders show House and Products Home
- Fixed: Limit character Label machine
- Feature: Added leaderboards for everyone
UPDATE 1.6.0
