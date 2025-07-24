Inspections:
- Fixed text wrapping issues in passports for certain languages.
- Fixed a bug where unloaded cargo would shake after shooting the vehicle.
Shootouts:
- Fixed a bug where one of the enemies was missing during a road ambush.
- Fixed a bug where no reward was given for contraband recovered from enemy bodies during ambushes.
Campaign Mode:
- Fixed a bug causing player death at the end of the Convoy mission.
- Fixed a bug related to shooting a body during the Mysterious Murder mission.
- Fixed a bug that allowed purchasing money from the trader during the Tutorial.
Other:
- Fixed duplicated police officers appearing at the outpost.
- Fixed display issues with some Thai language texts.
Steam Deck:
- Fixed an issue preventing selection of the Entry Regulation field in the inspection report.
- Fixed delayed navigation between fields in the inspection report.
- Added a Performance Mode option for higher FPS (Settings – Video tab).
