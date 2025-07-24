 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19346345
Update notes via Steam Community

Inspections:


  • Fixed text wrapping issues in passports for certain languages.
  • Fixed a bug where unloaded cargo would shake after shooting the vehicle.


Shootouts:


  • Fixed a bug where one of the enemies was missing during a road ambush.
  • Fixed a bug where no reward was given for contraband recovered from enemy bodies during ambushes.


Campaign Mode:


  • Fixed a bug causing player death at the end of the Convoy mission.
  • Fixed a bug related to shooting a body during the Mysterious Murder mission.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed purchasing money from the trader during the Tutorial.


Other:


  • Fixed duplicated police officers appearing at the outpost.
  • Fixed display issues with some Thai language texts.


Steam Deck:


  • Fixed an issue preventing selection of the Entry Regulation field in the inspection report.
  • Fixed delayed navigation between fields in the inspection report.
  • Added a Performance Mode option for higher FPS (Settings – Video tab).

