Greetings fellow gods,

This week brings another hybrid combat skill for Unarmed combat, alongside a new set of weapons and Holy magic with auto-attack buffs to go along nicely with Stormthrowing. We also have a new extreme special location tainted by otherworldly powers.

Here's the full changelog:

Added

- New skill - Divine Fists.

- 9 new unarmed weapons.

- New Extreme special location - Abyssal Rift.

- New player settlement building - Divine Monastery.

- New damage over time - Burning Light (holy).

Changed

- Unarmed combat damage comes from quarter strength and quarter dexterity.

- Ensure that 'Chain' effects (e.g., slotted chain amplifiers, Stormthrowing Chain Lightning passive) do not target party members when triggered by the player or companions.

- Adventuring 'Discover Resource' passive can now only be used when being on a specific world tile. No more telepathic scouting for perfect settlement location across continents.

Fixed

- Fixed a crash related to ordering item upgrades.

- Fixed settlement leader election after the death of the previous one, causing a lack of leadership trainers.

- Fixed missing conversation options with summoned skeletons.

- Fixed gear ownership issues during battles and for companions.

- Townfolk currently on the caravan route no longer spawn in towns while away.

- Fixed townsfolk going on a tantrum spiral when attacked in their hometown.

- Fixed companion AI not interrupting current task when attacked.

- Disabled sending armies to towns without a military company, which caused crashing.

- Fixed duration and cast time of Werewolf transformation.

- Prevented ability duplication after the temporary transformation finishes.

- Unicorns and a few other beings stopped having orcish names.

- The Alchemist building now trains human alchemists.

- Fixed sound effect when opening doors.

- Fixed crafting/upgrading xp gain display for skills with bigger exp rate > 1.

Modding

- Added support for multiple icon tilesheets for building groups.

- Bonus Damage and Bonus Damage Percent effects now work in stackers.

- Restrict tags property can now apply to targets of on attack ability cast (see Purify the Damned, for an example implementation).

Next week will be focused on bug fixing. Then I'll take two weeks of vacation to recharge before moving on to the next major feature I wish to try, which is one of the two main reasons we have circular portraits - multitile entities in tier 5 endgame special locations. If I can solve pathfinding, we'll have some really cool places to fight alongside our armies as the conquest feature continues to expand.

So, don't feel alarmed if you don't see an update until the end of August; I'll be taking a break to avoid burning out before the game reaches its full potential.

Also, tomorrow will be a big day for Soulash Bundle. If you haven't bought the game yet, be sure to check it out this Friday, and tell your friends about it.

Have fun pummeling the dead and the corrupted with your fists,

Artur