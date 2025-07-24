* Changed default English voice (using Gemini TTS)
* Fixed an issue where the previous voice/start voice part of the dialogue was cut off
* Fixed an issue where dialogue was cut off in Shorts resolution when outputting dialogue (added a separate option for Shorts output)
* Fixed an issue where actors were not being created at the camera position when adding actors while using the drone camera in the quest editor
* Fixed an issue where a new channel had to be manually added when cutting video channel clips in the video editor (Recycle Bin channel is now automatically added)
* Fixed an issue where crashes occasionally occurred when cutting video channel clips in the video editor
