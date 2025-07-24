NEW CHANGE LOG:
1. Achievement and challenge boxes no longer stay in the corner and over lap
2. A few more items can be unlocked and used in Title town, in campaign some items will be unequipable. Player 2 isn't compatible with this yet, not sure if they will have their own pause screen or share with Player 1, also I will do a list of items that aren't unlockable yet soon.
3. Fix touch control button placement. (and made the button bigger)
4. loading state from Title Town now pauses properly.
Slightly more organised update
