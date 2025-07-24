 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19346193 Edited 24 July 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
NEW CHANGE LOG:
1. Achievement and challenge boxes no longer stay in the corner and over lap
2. A few more items can be unlocked and used in Title town, in campaign some items will be unequipable. Player 2 isn't compatible with this yet, not sure if they will have their own pause screen or share with Player 1, also I will do a list of items that aren't unlockable yet soon.
3. Fix touch control button placement. (and made the button bigger)
4. loading state from Title Town now pauses properly.

