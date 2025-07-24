NEW CHANGE LOG:

1. Achievement and challenge boxes no longer stay in the corner and over lap

2. A few more items can be unlocked and used in Title town, in campaign some items will be unequipable. Player 2 isn't compatible with this yet, not sure if they will have their own pause screen or share with Player 1, also I will do a list of items that aren't unlockable yet soon.

3. Fix touch control button placement. (and made the button bigger)

4. loading state from Title Town now pauses properly.

