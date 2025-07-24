Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hi there!



I've been very busy but I've got some time to add things and improvements to the game.

In this update a small ending has been added to give closure to the game and to make the window rescalable, as some of you requested.

So far the improvements are:

- Speed increase button in the postures.

- Window mode.

- Added the Hobgoblin

- New posture for Hobgoblin.

- Added Elf.

- Kiss" pose for Elf.

- New sexual posture for elf.

- Rescalable game window.

- Small closing cinematic.

I still want to add some more things, but it will have to be little by little.

Thanks for your understanding and support of the project.



