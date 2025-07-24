 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19346157 Edited 24 July 2025 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hi there!

I've been very busy but I've got some time to add things and improvements to the game.

In this update a small ending has been added to give closure to the game and to make the window rescalable, as some of you requested.

So far the improvements are:

- Speed increase button in the postures.

- Window mode.

- Added the Hobgoblin

- New posture for Hobgoblin.

- Added Elf.

- Kiss" pose for Elf.

- New sexual posture for elf.

- Rescalable game window.

- Small closing cinematic.

I still want to add some more things, but it will have to be little by little.

Thanks for your understanding and support of the project.


Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3747362
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link