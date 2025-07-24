Hi there!
I've been very busy but I've got some time to add things and improvements to the game.
In this update a small ending has been added to give closure to the game and to make the window rescalable, as some of you requested.
So far the improvements are:
- Speed increase button in the postures.
- Window mode.
- Added the Hobgoblin
- New posture for Hobgoblin.
- Added Elf.
- Kiss" pose for Elf.
- New sexual posture for elf.
- Rescalable game window.
- Small closing cinematic.
I still want to add some more things, but it will have to be little by little.
Thanks for your understanding and support of the project.
Changed files in this update