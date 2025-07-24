Hey guys!
We've just uploaded Patch #4 for v0.34.
Here are the fixes and improvements:
- Fixed some bugs that affected a couple of quests.
- General improvements and polish.
Thanks to everyone who has reported these bugs! We continue to work ond improving the game.
The Peach Hills Team.
Peach Hills Division v0.34.37
