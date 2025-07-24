 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Hey guys!
We've just uploaded Patch #4 for v0.34.

Here are the fixes and improvements:

- Fixed some bugs that affected a couple of quests.
- General improvements and polish.

Thanks to everyone who has reported these bugs! We continue to work ond improving the game.

The Peach Hills Team.

