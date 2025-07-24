* bugfix: gear ui was not appearing in build

* bugfix: pressing escape in planet view would hide ui

* bugfix: menu not loading properly after exiting game

* bugfix: damagetexts leaking between levels

* bugfix: npc equipment dropped on kill leaking between levels

* bugfix: you can no longer interact with world map if pause menu is active

* bugfix: you can no longer drop props when you are about to throw them

* bugfix: prop pickup state now resets properly after getting knocked out

* bugfix: spaceship sfx no longer stay looping after flight is complete