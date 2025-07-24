* bugfix: gear ui was not appearing in build
* bugfix: pressing escape in planet view would hide ui
* bugfix: menu not loading properly after exiting game
* bugfix: damagetexts leaking between levels
* bugfix: npc equipment dropped on kill leaking between levels
* bugfix: you can no longer interact with world map if pause menu is active
* bugfix: you can no longer drop props when you are about to throw them
* bugfix: prop pickup state now resets properly after getting knocked out
* bugfix: spaceship sfx no longer stay looping after flight is complete
# Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5621 (preview-build)
