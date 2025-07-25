The year has passed, and it's time to show you what I've been working on! Get ready for a wild ride: The Remakening is a free update that will DOUBLE existing content of Isekaing! Enjoy... or suffer. I don't care.

New story arc:

The Remakening is upon us!

Welcome to the Unhollywood, the land where dreams became real, but now a dark shadow looms over the once peaceful kingdom. And it's full of shit! Visit classic fairytales twisted by the constant cash-grab remakes of the MOUSE corporation and its undead ruler, and do your worst to fix them, or... just survive.

Dozens of new levels, mechanics, fully voiced characters, and, most importantly - a truckload more of the unhinged satire and parody! Just remember - dying from laughter is not a valid reason to sue the dev.

Combat system:

The time for action has come! The real-time combat system arrived - burn, smite, and shoot your enemies. Not too much of them, since it is still an adventure game, but all things are good in moderation! Except for the retarded jokes.

New songs:

Since this is also a musical, the characters will keep singing to you, and the quality of songs has increased! You can still skip them if you want to - but you will be missing a lot of fun.

New puzzles and challenges:

If you need to put your restless mind to work. But they are also skippable for those who don't like them.

Also - there are numerous bug fixes, improved VA, extra scenes and major optimization improvements.

The update is 100% free, no price increase, no extra packages or other bs. If you own the base game - you already have it (it starts after you leave the Party).

Players who already own the game are advised to delete all existing files of the game and install it anew instead of updating and delete all previous saves to avoid having possible bugs.

Have fun!