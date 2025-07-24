

🔹Introducing Mouselabs

We just dropped a brand new Sensitivity Finder, and it runs in the background while you play ANY task in Aimlabs. No more guessing or manually testing sensitivities, just work on your regularly scheduled aim training process and let Aimlabs do the work!

🧠Learns from your best performances

⚠️Tracks your aiming mistakes

🚀Continuously improves over time

⚡Recommends your best overall sensitivity

🎯No more guesswork. Just dialed in aim

📺Stay tuned for more Mouselabs features...

🔹Bug Fixes

🦋Fixed a bug where Quick Restart would continuously scale up the difficulty of Tasks in the Training Programs

🦋Removed the majority of Tasks that had issues with Adaptivity in Training Programs

🎯Update your Aimlabs and let us know what you think! 💙