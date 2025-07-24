 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19346018 Edited 24 July 2025 – 17:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Steal The Pig – NOW ON STEAM WITH 20% OFF!


Ready for the most chaotic heist ever?

STEAL THE PIG is a hilarious co-op platformer where you and your partner play as thieves trying to steal a pig! But be careful – this pig won't go down without a fight.

🔹 Play together – locally, online, or even solo!
🔹 Solve puzzles, avoid traps, and master physics – everything works realistically!
🔹 Discover mini-games and unlock cool costumes hidden throughout the levels.
🔹 Chaotic co-op action inspired by It Takes Two and Chained Together, but with a unique twist!

🔥 Grab the game now with a 20% launch discount! 🔥
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link