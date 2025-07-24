Steal The Pig – NOW ON STEAM WITH 20% OFF!
Ready for the most chaotic heist ever?
STEAL THE PIG is a hilarious co-op platformer where you and your partner play as thieves trying to steal a pig! But be careful – this pig won't go down without a fight.
🔹 Play together – locally, online, or even solo!
🔹 Solve puzzles, avoid traps, and master physics – everything works realistically!
🔹 Discover mini-games and unlock cool costumes hidden throughout the levels.
🔹 Chaotic co-op action inspired by It Takes Two and Chained Together, but with a unique twist!
🔥 Grab the game now with a 20% launch discount! 🔥