Gameplay Updates
- Players can now pick up placed furniture with items equipped. If their hand slot is occupied, it will put it in their inventory
Graphical Updates
- Added Post-Processing effects: Bloom, Vignette, Color Adjustments, White Balance and Depth of Field
UI Updates
- System messages will no longer show that they have come from the player account
- Outbound PMs will now show who they are sent to rather than who sent them
- Added animations and particle effects to login menu
Bug Fixes
- Fixed dialog and quest issues with Meet the Neighbors
- Fixed an issue where the Wardrobe menu would cause a block after fast travelling
- Crop panel will properly update the plant stage indicator when watered
- Fixed an issue that would cause the Wardrobe UI to be shrunk by 50% when opening it through the menu after opening it with the hotkey
- Fixed the controller disconnect popup from showing up behind the login UI when in the login scene
- Prevent accidental interaction with Login UI during Digital Leisure splash screen
Changed files in this update