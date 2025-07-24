 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19345993
Gameplay Updates

  • Players can now pick up placed furniture with items equipped. If their hand slot is occupied, it will put it in their inventory


Graphical Updates

  • Added Post-Processing effects: Bloom, Vignette, Color Adjustments, White Balance and Depth of Field


UI Updates

  • System messages will no longer show that they have come from the player account
  • Outbound PMs will now show who they are sent to rather than who sent them
  • Added animations and particle effects to login menu


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed dialog and quest issues with Meet the Neighbors
  • Fixed an issue where the Wardrobe menu would cause a block after fast travelling
  • Crop panel will properly update the plant stage indicator when watered
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the Wardrobe UI to be shrunk by 50% when opening it through the menu after opening it with the hotkey
  • Fixed the controller disconnect popup from showing up behind the login UI when in the login scene
  • Prevent accidental interaction with Login UI during Digital Leisure splash screen

