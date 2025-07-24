Greetings, Headmasters,



The time has come to bring your personal flair to the academy!

This major update introduces the first version of room customisation – allowing you to tailor both the layout and style of key rooms in your school. A more magical, personalized Wizdom Academy awaits!

And don't forget: Wizdom Academy is currently 26% off on Steam until July 31! It’s the perfect time to join (or revisit) the Academy with a fresh coat of magic.



Room customisation – first implementation

You can now choose both the layout and the visual style of selected rooms!

Customisation is accessible via the TechTree .

Supported rooms for customisation: Wizlair (2 layouts) Student Dormitory T1 (2 layouts) Student Dormitory T2 Teacher Dormitory T2

5 room styles introduced: Basic – Classic and simple Rustica – Warm and wooden Magic Tree – Natural, magical vibes Noble Gold – Luxurious and shiny Dragon Stone – Ancient stone and gold, dragon-approved

Partial implementation of the CustomizationCanvas UI



Inactive left/right/apply buttons when styles/layouts are not applicable



More rooms (Teacher Dormitory T1, Caretaker Cottage) and additional styles/layouts will be added next week!

Improved room systems to fully support dynamic style and layout switching

General optimisation for rooms eligible for customisation



Fixed misplaced assets in some building states

Fixed a bug preventing placement above certain exterior decorations

Various minor bug fixes related to room display and interactions



We’re just getting started with customisation!

Expect more rooms, more unique looks, and deeper personalisation tools in future updates. Your academy will never look the same again – and that’s the point.



Thanks for playing, Headmasters – and happy customising!



Drop a review on Steam and join our Discord to help us keep the magic alive!

