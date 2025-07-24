 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19345988 Edited 24 July 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Headmasters,


The time has come to bring your personal flair to the academy!

This major update introduces the first version of room customisation – allowing you to tailor both the layout and style of key rooms in your school. A more magical, personalized Wizdom Academy awaits!

And don't forget: Wizdom Academy is currently 26% off on Steam until July 31! It’s the perfect time to join (or revisit) the Academy with a fresh coat of magic.

  • Room customisation – first implementation
    You can now choose both the layout and the visual style of selected rooms!
    Customisation is accessible via the TechTree.

  • Supported rooms for customisation:

    • Wizlair (2 layouts)

    • Student Dormitory T1 (2 layouts)

    • Student Dormitory T2

    • Teacher Dormitory T2

  • 5 room styles introduced:

    • Basic – Classic and simple

    • Rustica – Warm and wooden

    • Magic Tree – Natural, magical vibes

    • Noble Gold – Luxurious and shiny

    • Dragon Stone – Ancient stone and gold, dragon-approved

  • Partial implementation of the CustomizationCanvas UI

    Inactive left/right/apply buttons when styles/layouts are not applicable

    More rooms (Teacher Dormitory T1, Caretaker Cottage) and additional styles/layouts will be added next week!

  • Improved room systems to fully support dynamic style and layout switching

  • General optimisation for rooms eligible for customisation

  • Fixed misplaced assets in some building states

  • Fixed a bug preventing placement above certain exterior decorations

  • Various minor bug fixes related to room display and interactions


We’re just getting started with customisation!

Expect more rooms, more unique looks, and deeper personalisation tools in future updates. Your academy will never look the same again – and that’s the point.

Thanks for playing, Headmasters – and happy customising!

Drop a review on Steam and join our Discord to help us keep the magic alive!

SOCIALS : DISCORD | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK

– Kipwak Studio Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2668001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link