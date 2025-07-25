This update includes the following two points!

📍Map Feature Improvements

Added zoom in/out so you can view a wider area.



Added barrier‑type icons for smoother exploration.



Added more icon variations to improve identification.



📍Free Stage Travel

After clearing the main story, warp to any stage in each phase!



For existing clear data, follow one of the methods below to unlock.



【Unlock Method A】Execute the secret code

Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Down, Down, A

【Unlock Method B】Clear the main game again

🎮Ongoing Polish

👍 Leave a Review 📝 Post in the Community Hub ⚡ Add to Your Wishlist

Step ①: At the title screen with cleared save data.Step ②: Enter the secret codeStep ③: Check the message window and select “Yes.”Step ①: After the ending, return to the title screen.Step ②: Select “Continue.”Thank you for enjoying dates with Coneru! The director reads every review and Community Hub post. We will keep polishing for the best experience!Thank you for supporting “CONERU -DIMENSION GIRL-”!