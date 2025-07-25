 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19345950 Edited 25 July 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes the following two points!


📍Map Feature Improvements

  • Added zoom in/out so you can view a wider area.
  • Added barrier‑type icons for smoother exploration.
  • Added more icon variations to improve identification.



📍Free Stage Travel

  • After clearing the main story, warp to any stage in each phase!
  • For existing clear data, follow one of the methods below to unlock.



【Unlock Method A】Execute the secret code

Step ①: At the title screen with cleared save data.
Step ②: Enter the secret code Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Down, Down, A.
Step ③: Check the message window and select “Yes.”

【Unlock Method B】Clear the main game again

Step ①: After the ending, return to the title screen.
Step ②: Select “Continue.”


🎮Ongoing Polish

Thank you for enjoying dates with Coneru! The director reads every review and Community Hub post. We will keep polishing for the best experience!

Thank you for supporting “CONERU -DIMENSION GIRL-”!

