This update includes the following two points!
📍Map Feature Improvements
- Added zoom in/out so you can view a wider area.
- Added barrier‑type icons for smoother exploration.
- Added more icon variations to improve identification.
📍Free Stage Travel
- After clearing the main story, warp to any stage in each phase!
- For existing clear data, follow one of the methods below to unlock.
【Unlock Method A】Execute the secret codeStep ①: At the title screen with cleared save data.
Step ②: Enter the secret code Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Down, Down, A.
Step ③: Check the message window and select “Yes.”
【Unlock Method B】Clear the main game againStep ①: After the ending, return to the title screen.
Step ②: Select “Continue.”
🎮Ongoing PolishThank you for enjoying dates with Coneru! The director reads every review and Community Hub post. We will keep polishing for the best experience!
Thank you for supporting “CONERU -DIMENSION GIRL-”!
