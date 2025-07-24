Hello Seedlings, We have a new patch for you today in the Live Branch: Chinese language added along with improvements, optimisation and bug fixes. Check out the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full details.
Changelog 1.2.8.14462:
🔷 Chinese beta version available
🔶 Updates to Spanish and other languages
🔶 Various optimisations around memory and performance
🔶 Tax years don't roll over to your successor
🔶 Adjusted the requirements for some skills
🔶 Supersweet skill is now a 5% chance to gain 10 items from harvesting fruit
🔶 Knockerworkers skill now makes ore appear above knockers heads
🔶 Various combat skills have been balanced to do more damage
🔶 Less xp required for sword, shovel, axe, pickaxe
🔶 Much less xp required for bow
🔶 Most shop specialisation perks have been improved to give better bonuses
🔶 Proverbs on use of an item show the traits
🔶 Various recipes have been rebalanced in terms of required items and where they are found to better match their ingredients including Strawberry Jam no longer requiring Mint
🔶 Ginger can be found in Poppyhill Good store
🔶 Shop worker xp to level up has been reduced
🔶 Adjusted apoth cure prices multiplier down
🔶 Combat xp and rep scales with depth
🔶 Grandmaster rep gains scale slightly less at higher tiers
🔶 Adjusted night time darkness
🔶 Fog effect redone
🔶 Default lantern size increased
🔶 World map shows haven names
🔶 Capping the number of favours/task letters based on the number of noticeboard tasks you currently have
🔶 Various minor UI improvements
🔶 Various minor cutscene improvements
🔶 Footstep sounds improved to match more surfaces
🔶 Improvements to player and animal riding movement
❌ Fix for crash on level load
❌ Fix for threaded crash on loading a save on the farm
❌ Fix for crash returning to the Festival Green level in certain circumstances
❌ Guard fix for crash riding a sheep in Mellowbrook
❌ Fix cooking items being greyed out if you view apothecary stock containing that item
❌ Fix for combat loadouts not loading on save games
❌ Various level fixes for layering, collision and tiles
❌ Removed hidden permanent traits like insomnia which could affect the player
❌ Fixes for customisation with fences not placing or cancelling correctly
❌ Fix for very specific movement on riding that could get through collisions (could happen on walking but even rarer chance)
❌ Fix for greenhouses not deducting a brass cost on construction
❌ Fix for babies sending letters and walking back to a fixed house
❌ Fix for gifting towards skills not working consistently on dpad
❌ Fix for recipe book tabs skipping on controller
❌ Fix for overcast clouds appearing in Tir Na Nog
❌ Fix for lamp post lights on the farm
❌ Fix Ivy Weed name missing from a pinned task
❌ Fixed being able to buy multiple of the same item from Fairweather
❌ Fix for music and shop music playing at the same time
❌ Fix for gamepad where character options could stack up
❌ Fix for emission rendering issues on low quality settings
❌ Fix for performance issue in Deep Mine if you stay too long
❌ Fix for performance issue doubling up certain objects/creatures when moving between the same level
❌ Fix for shadows of pets drawing above the pet in shops
❌ Fix for potential threading crashes for sounds
❌ Fix for family orders showing the wrong base values for xp after changes
❌ Fix for good store pricing including unsellable items
❌ Fix for npcs walking through door frames
❌ Fix for lighting looking too bright during fog in the morning
❌ Fix for rain ambient persisting into Fae realms
❌ Fix for the player being visible behind portals in Shingles
❌ Fix for Uncle Bill walking through a wall on returning to the level
❌ Fix for player facing the wrong way after certain cutscenes
❌ Fix for auto tool use to adjust the riding animal position
❌ Fix for totems giving too many fae items before the realms are unlocked
❌ Fix for apothecary items to show side effects icons and be grouped by ailment
