Hello Seedlings, We have a new patch for you today in the Live Branch: Chinese language added along with improvements, optimisation and bug fixes. Check out the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full details.

How to get in touch:

We welcome any feedback that can help us improve - bugs@pixelcountstudios.com or via our Discord server at discord.gg/pixelcount





Thank you for reading this post and for still being on this Quillian journey with us.





All the best,





PixelCount





Changelog 1.2.8.14462:



🔷 Chinese beta version available

🔶 Updates to Spanish and other languages

🔶 Various optimisations around memory and performance

🔶 Tax years don't roll over to your successor

🔶 Adjusted the requirements for some skills

🔶 Supersweet skill is now a 5% chance to gain 10 items from harvesting fruit

🔶 Knockerworkers skill now makes ore appear above knockers heads

🔶 Various combat skills have been balanced to do more damage

🔶 Less xp required for sword, shovel, axe, pickaxe

🔶 Much less xp required for bow

🔶 Most shop specialisation perks have been improved to give better bonuses

🔶 Proverbs on use of an item show the traits

🔶 Various recipes have been rebalanced in terms of required items and where they are found to better match their ingredients including Strawberry Jam no longer requiring Mint

🔶 Ginger can be found in Poppyhill Good store

🔶 Shop worker xp to level up has been reduced

🔶 Adjusted apoth cure prices multiplier down

🔶 Combat xp and rep scales with depth

🔶 Grandmaster rep gains scale slightly less at higher tiers

🔶 Adjusted night time darkness

🔶 Fog effect redone

🔶 Default lantern size increased

🔶 World map shows haven names

🔶 Capping the number of favours/task letters based on the number of noticeboard tasks you currently have

🔶 Various minor UI improvements

🔶 Various minor cutscene improvements

🔶 Footstep sounds improved to match more surfaces

🔶 Improvements to player and animal riding movement

❌ Fix for crash on level load

❌ Fix for threaded crash on loading a save on the farm

❌ Fix for crash returning to the Festival Green level in certain circumstances

❌ Guard fix for crash riding a sheep in Mellowbrook

❌ Fix cooking items being greyed out if you view apothecary stock containing that item

❌ Fix for combat loadouts not loading on save games

❌ Various level fixes for layering, collision and tiles

❌ Removed hidden permanent traits like insomnia which could affect the player

❌ Fixes for customisation with fences not placing or cancelling correctly

❌ Fix for very specific movement on riding that could get through collisions (could happen on walking but even rarer chance)

❌ Fix for greenhouses not deducting a brass cost on construction

❌ Fix for babies sending letters and walking back to a fixed house

❌ Fix for gifting towards skills not working consistently on dpad

❌ Fix for recipe book tabs skipping on controller

❌ Fix for overcast clouds appearing in Tir Na Nog

❌ Fix for lamp post lights on the farm

❌ Fix Ivy Weed name missing from a pinned task

❌ Fixed being able to buy multiple of the same item from Fairweather

❌ Fix for music and shop music playing at the same time

❌ Fix for gamepad where character options could stack up

❌ Fix for emission rendering issues on low quality settings

❌ Fix for performance issue in Deep Mine if you stay too long

❌ Fix for performance issue doubling up certain objects/creatures when moving between the same level

❌ Fix for shadows of pets drawing above the pet in shops

❌ Fix for potential threading crashes for sounds

❌ Fix for family orders showing the wrong base values for xp after changes

❌ Fix for good store pricing including unsellable items

❌ Fix for npcs walking through door frames

❌ Fix for lighting looking too bright during fog in the morning

❌ Fix for rain ambient persisting into Fae realms

❌ Fix for the player being visible behind portals in Shingles

❌ Fix for Uncle Bill walking through a wall on returning to the level

❌ Fix for player facing the wrong way after certain cutscenes

❌ Fix for auto tool use to adjust the riding animal position

❌ Fix for totems giving too many fae items before the realms are unlocked

❌ Fix for apothecary items to show side effects icons and be grouped by ailment