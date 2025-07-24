Greetings Vikings!

It’s been a while since our last update, and we truly appreciate your patience. The road here wasn’t without its bumps, especially as we tackled the ambitious rework of one of Asgard’s Fall's core systems.

But we’re back, and we're thrilled to announce that the Major Update is live now!

This update focuses heavily on refining and improving existing mechanics, delivering much-requested quality-of-life enhancements, and setting the stage for exciting new content to come. At the heart of it all is the Warpaint System, now fully reworked and more powerful than ever before.

Dive into the full changelog below:







🛠️ Update 0.2.1.a – Warpaint System Rework

Warpaint Loadouts are now available.

Mass-destroy functions for all Warpaint rarities.

Stat overview panel showing the combined effects of your current Warpaint Loadout.

Complete rework of the Warpaint System (includes a full reset; 👉👈 sorry ).

Warpaints are now organized in the inventory via drag & drop.

Warpaints can be equipped directly from the inventory into the Warpaint Grid.

New rarities introduced: Common → Epic → Legendary → Mythic .

Warpaint stats now roll in Tiers 1–4 , each with its own stat range.

Legendary Warpaints feature unique effects (limited to one of each effect equipped).

Warpaints now generate Rune Essence , to be used in a future Crafting System .

Pigments have been reset; they’ll return as a core resource in upcoming crafting mechanics.

Destroying Warpaints now yields Pigments based on their stats and rarity.

Resolved a saving issue where Warpaints could disappear from the grid.

Warpaint Patterns have been removed. These effects are now possible on Legendary Warpaints.







🔮 Looking Ahead: Crafting, Content & More!

This update was all about refinement—tightening up mechanics, improving flow, and paving the way for what's next. The Warpaint System was a massive focus, and we’re proud of how it's shaping the mid- and late-game experience.

You might’ve noticed that Pigments are currently gone. Don't worry, they're not gone forever. They'll return in of the upcoming Major Updates (sooner than later) as part of a brand-new Crafting System that we're actively developing. So hang tight! This is just the beginning.

And yes, you heard that right: new content is coming, and it’s already in the works. Expect fresh news and sneak peeks very soon!

Thank you so much for sticking with us on this journey. Your patience and support mean the world to us and help Asgard’s Fall grow into the saga we’ve always dreamed of. Until then—grab your axes, reapply those warpaints, and survive with honor!

Skål!🍻 — Max & Vitali | The Asgard’s Fall Team

💬 Want to share your thoughts, report bugs, or just chat with fellow Vikings? Join our Discord or hop into the Steam discussion boards—we're always happy to hear from you! 🛡️⚔️ And for our Chinese Vikings, you can also join our QQ Channel to share feedback, suggestions, or report bugs. Thank you!

Oh, by the way, we teamed-up with another fantastic survivors-like game. Check it this awesome bundle (both games are discounted and you get a bundle discount on top!):