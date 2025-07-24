 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again, got some more bug-fixes and patches for you all

Main game

  • New Hard map! GOBLIN MODE. (Easier maps coming soon)

  • Resolution, aspect ratio and window type settings should now work correctly.

  • Resolution option is now unavailable while window is set to Borderless, as it does nothing due to the window being locked to your screen resolution.

  • The song menu can now be navigated with a mouse.

  • Framerate and keybind settings are now saved and applied properly.

  • Fixed a bug where quitting out of a level too fast caused the level to keep playing in the main menu.

  • Fixed a bug where the number dimming option did not work properly.

  • Default maps will now be always automatically added at startup if they are not present.

  • The map content cards now fit names better and scale size.

  • Reduced memory usage.

Map Editor

  • Dragging the top progress bar while playing the track now properly pauses the editor before moving with it.

  • The top bar's hitbox is now properly set.

  • The difficulty option in the editor now has set default difficulty options with a optional Custom Difficulty name (if you want to be fancy).

  • Approach rate is now loaded properly into the settings when opening a song.

  • Disabled the hitsound volume bar in the editor as it is not functional yet.

  • Fixed a bug where opening a map in the editor would result in the editor softlocking if the map did not have any notes. Also applies to making a new map.

  • Improved all text fields to be less annoying to select.

Stay tuned for more!

ps. we're aiming to add at least 1 map/difficulty with every update from here on out, so more content for you all.

