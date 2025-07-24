Hello again, got some more bug-fixes and patches for you all
Main game
New Hard map! GOBLIN MODE. (Easier maps coming soon)
Resolution, aspect ratio and window type settings should now work correctly.
Resolution option is now unavailable while window is set to Borderless, as it does nothing due to the window being locked to your screen resolution.
The song menu can now be navigated with a mouse.
Framerate and keybind settings are now saved and applied properly.
Fixed a bug where quitting out of a level too fast caused the level to keep playing in the main menu.
Fixed a bug where the number dimming option did not work properly.
Default maps will now be always automatically added at startup if they are not present.
The map content cards now fit names better and scale size.
Reduced memory usage.
Map Editor
Dragging the top progress bar while playing the track now properly pauses the editor before moving with it.
The top bar's hitbox is now properly set.
The difficulty option in the editor now has set default difficulty options with a optional Custom Difficulty name (if you want to be fancy).
Approach rate is now loaded properly into the settings when opening a song.
Disabled the hitsound volume bar in the editor as it is not functional yet.
Fixed a bug where opening a map in the editor would result in the editor softlocking if the map did not have any notes. Also applies to making a new map.
Improved all text fields to be less annoying to select.
Stay tuned for more!
ps. we're aiming to add at least 1 map/difficulty with every update from here on out, so more content for you all.
Changed files in this update