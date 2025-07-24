Hello again, got some more bug-fixes and patches for you all

Main game

New Hard map! GOBLIN MODE. (Easier maps coming soon)

Resolution, aspect ratio and window type settings should now work correctly.

Resolution option is now unavailable while window is set to Borderless, as it does nothing due to the window being locked to your screen resolution.

The song menu can now be navigated with a mouse.

Framerate and keybind settings are now saved and applied properly.

Fixed a bug where quitting out of a level too fast caused the level to keep playing in the main menu.

Fixed a bug where the number dimming option did not work properly.

Default maps will now be always automatically added at startup if they are not present.