Greetings Archers!

Say Cheese! We have added awesome LIV recording tools to the game! With this tool you can easily record and take screenshots in the game. Use different record modes and adjust settings to catch the perfect shot to post online! We also improved rule explanations with tutorial boards along the Barkpaw Trials.



LIV Recording Tools

Implemented LIV recording tool. Spawn it from the in-game menu

Record and take screenshots within the game

Several modes varying from selfie to follow & 3rd person

Pin the tablet into the world to record amazing trick shots from a distance

Adjust quality, FOV, distance and other settings

Recording will affect performance



Gameplay

Added helpful rule boards along the Barkpaw Trails These boards are part of the tutorial when first time playing the game They are positioned to explain certain rules

Locked other maps and gameplay settings until Barkpaw Trails is completed.

Improved shortcut and ring obstacles



Changes

Improved bow audios

Improved haptics when shooting arrows

Improved out of bounds and course complete audios

Fixes

Small bug fixes



Bow Course Demo

Limit the demo to first 6 targets of Barkpaw Trails

All other improvements from above, including LIV recording tools

Do you want to give feedback or ran into an issue? Join our discord!

https://discord.gg/AdtrzBhbFq

Follow Korpi Games:

linktr.ee/korpigames

Learn more about LIV: https://www.tiktok.com/@poweredbyliv