Greetings Archers!
Say Cheese! We have added awesome LIV recording tools to the game! With this tool you can easily record and take screenshots in the game. Use different record modes and adjust settings to catch the perfect shot to post online! We also improved rule explanations with tutorial boards along the Barkpaw Trials.
LIV Recording Tools
Implemented LIV recording tool. Spawn it from the in-game menu
Record and take screenshots within the game
Several modes varying from selfie to follow & 3rd person
Pin the tablet into the world to record amazing trick shots from a distance
Adjust quality, FOV, distance and other settings
Recording will affect performance
Gameplay
Added helpful rule boards along the Barkpaw Trails
These boards are part of the tutorial when first time playing the game
They are positioned to explain certain rules
Locked other maps and gameplay settings until Barkpaw Trails is completed.
Improved shortcut and ring obstacles
Changes
Improved bow audios
Improved haptics when shooting arrows
Improved out of bounds and course complete audios
Fixes
Small bug fixes
Bow Course Demo
Limit the demo to first 6 targets of Barkpaw Trails
All other improvements from above, including LIV recording tools
