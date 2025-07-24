 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19345584 Edited 24 July 2025 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
NEW FEATURES
Realistic Weather System

Dynamic weather conditions now affect the game world in real-time
Rain, snow, fog, and storm effects directly impact gameplay
Atmospheric changes synchronized with day/night cycle
Enhanced Water Mechanics

Completely redesigned water physics
Realistic wave and current systems
Water interaction is now more detailed and immersive
Optimized Loading Experience

Pre-loaded loading screens minimize wait times
Background data streaming for seamless gameplay experience
Loading screens now feature helpful tips and artwork
Surprise Cutscene System

Cinematic scenes triggered at unexpected moments during gameplay
New narrative elements that deepen the story
Skippable cutscenes with replayable gallery feature
🔧 IMPROVEMENTS
General performance optimizations
Visual effects enhancements
Audio design updates

Changed files in this update

Depot 3727771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link