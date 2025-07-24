NEW FEATURES

Realistic Weather System



Dynamic weather conditions now affect the game world in real-time

Rain, snow, fog, and storm effects directly impact gameplay

Atmospheric changes synchronized with day/night cycle

Enhanced Water Mechanics



Completely redesigned water physics

Realistic wave and current systems

Water interaction is now more detailed and immersive

Optimized Loading Experience



Pre-loaded loading screens minimize wait times

Background data streaming for seamless gameplay experience

Loading screens now feature helpful tips and artwork

Surprise Cutscene System



Cinematic scenes triggered at unexpected moments during gameplay

New narrative elements that deepen the story

Skippable cutscenes with replayable gallery feature

🔧 IMPROVEMENTS

General performance optimizations

Visual effects enhancements

Audio design updates