NEW FEATURES
Realistic Weather System
Dynamic weather conditions now affect the game world in real-time
Rain, snow, fog, and storm effects directly impact gameplay
Atmospheric changes synchronized with day/night cycle
Enhanced Water Mechanics
Completely redesigned water physics
Realistic wave and current systems
Water interaction is now more detailed and immersive
Optimized Loading Experience
Pre-loaded loading screens minimize wait times
Background data streaming for seamless gameplay experience
Loading screens now feature helpful tips and artwork
Surprise Cutscene System
Cinematic scenes triggered at unexpected moments during gameplay
New narrative elements that deepen the story
Skippable cutscenes with replayable gallery feature
🔧 IMPROVEMENTS
General performance optimizations
Visual effects enhancements
Audio design updates
Atmospheric Updates & Surprise Content - v0.20
