24 July 2025 Build 19345576 Edited 24 July 2025 – 15:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• We've added sharing links for Incredimods
• Fixing Incredimods assets cache during server side updates
• You can disable HD mode from app's settings

Changed files in this update

Windows Incredibox Windows Depot 1545451
  • Loading history…
macOS Incredibox MacOS Depot 1545452
  • Loading history…
