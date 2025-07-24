 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19345545 Edited 24 July 2025 – 15:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🐛 Bug Fixes

- Fixed a hang when launching the app logged into LandingPad with no headset connected.
- Prevented spamming the New Room button to attempt to make duplicate rooms.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Gravity Sketch VR Content Depot 551371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link