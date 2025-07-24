Hello Builders!

We are working hard on improving the game, so we are bringing another patch with more bug fixing and polish, as well as a some performance improvement while we keep working on it as our top priority. More on that below!

Fix: Mistakes on Localization

Fix: Machines and conveyors with stuck items

Fix: Loading stuck on some saves

Fix: Mixer color bug

Fix: Tiny pieces in creative mode

Fix: Loading stuck on creative mode figures

Fix: Teleports should not be stuck when loading

Fix: Crushers shouldn't show visually stuck blocks

Fix: Now when you have disabled sounds on settings the game should perform better and be less likely to crash.

Fix: u/m higher accuracy

QoL: Machine unlocks balancing

QoL: Loading Speed - When loading previous saves items on conveyors will be cleared. This is due to changes in the saving system to improve memory and loading speed.

More Performance improvements and Steam Cloud Save

As we have mentioned before, we are aware of the performance issues. We are still working hard on this, our two programmers being full time on trying to improve this matter. The performance has improved with recent changes, and we have also detected that sound is playing a part on this. For some of you that want to build huge factories and get 3 stars, muting the game in Pause - Settings, will improve the performance as well. We know that this is not enough, so we are still doing are best to get the game to the best possible status.

Regarding Steam Cloud Save, initially, we mistakenly had it for developers only. We have set it for players, and successfully tried saving. However, for some players is still being an issue, so please contact us via mail (support@overpoweredteam.com) or Discord or mail if that is your case so we can see what's happening.

We are trying to respond to each and every single one of you!

If you’d like to help us out or if you are having any other issue, please send us your save files zipped to: support@overpoweredteam.com To find the saves folder follow this route: C:\\Users\\YOUR_USERNAME_HERE\\AppData\\LocalLow\\OverPowered Team\\Block Factory

Again, we really appreciate all the kind words, patience and support. We keep working hard every day.