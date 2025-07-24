 Skip to content
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19345488
Update notes via Steam Community

The Tomblight Edition update transforms Mirrors into the ultimate experience for fans of puzzle adventures. With upgraded visuals, redesigned mummies, and enhanced lighting effects, the tombs now feel more alive than ever. Full Steam Deck support makes exploring even smoother, while refined traps and improved progression ensure your journey is seamless from start to finish. Multi-language support has been expanded, and Steam achievements are fully integrated. This is the definitive version of Mirrors—rebuilt, reimagined, and ready for a new generation of players.

Tomblight Edition isn’t just an update—it’s the definitive version of Mirrors. Whether you’re returning to explore the tombs or stepping in for the first time, you’ll experience smoother gameplay, richer visuals, and full Steam Deck support. Every improvement was made to help you immerse yourself in the ancient puzzles and dangers that await. Ready to uncover the Pharaoh’s treasure?

We love Mirrors, and we hope that the changes we’ve made will make you love Mirrors too!

