The Tomblight Edition update transforms Mirrors into the ultimate experience for fans of puzzle adventures. With upgraded visuals, redesigned mummies, and enhanced lighting effects, the tombs now feel more alive than ever. Full Steam Deck support makes exploring even smoother, while refined traps and improved progression ensure your journey is seamless from start to finish. Multi-language support has been expanded, and Steam achievements are fully integrated. This is the definitive version of Mirrors—rebuilt, reimagined, and ready for a new generation of players.

