 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19345469 Edited 24 July 2025 – 15:13:54 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There was a bug with continue button on results screen where the host couldn't click it, this should now be fixed.

We have temporarily removed the quick match button due to a bug, we will fix and add back ASAP.
For now please use session codes, if you want to join some people please join the discord:
Discord

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3411444
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link