CTS Update v1.1.3 is here!

🚋 Vehicle Improvements

Flexity : Improved acceleration on slopes



🖥️ Gameplay Improvements

New steering wheel angle adjustment option in the gameplay menu



option in the gameplay menu Mouse control now available! Activate with the Alt key or enable permanently in the gameplay menu



Improved AI vehicle logic and optimized signal control



and optimized IBIS system (Lion’s City) : Announcements now work correctly in manual mode



📍 Line Creation & UI Improvements

When creating a new line , hovering over a station now shows:

- Which other lines stop there

- Which lines already use the selected track



when selecting an already occupied track to help prevent traffic jams The system now automatically selects the track with the fewest assigned lines



With today’s update, we’re once again implementing your feedback and delivering a range of bug fixes, optimizations, and new features that make the gameplay even more realistic and smoother.This time, a special focus was placed onin trams as well as onfor more control. In addition, we’ve madeand intuitive.If you’d like a deeper look at what’s coming next for, don’t miss our latest roadmap update: https://youtu.be/QCkIrtl3myQ?si=92MJHxriGesrAswv

