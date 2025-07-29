CTS Update v1.1.3 is here!
With today’s update, we’re once again implementing your feedback and delivering a range of bug fixes, optimizations, and new features that make the gameplay even more realistic and smoother.
This time, a special focus was placed on improving the driving experience in trams as well as on new gameplay options for more control. In addition, we’ve made line creation more clear and intuitive.
🚋 Vehicle Improvements
- Flexity: Improved acceleration on slopes
- R2.2b: Reduced swaying for more realism
🖥️ Gameplay Improvements
- New steering wheel angle adjustment option in the gameplay menu
- Mouse control now available! Activate with the Alt key or enable permanently in the gameplay menu
- Fixed an issue where trams and buses occasionally missed stops
- Improved AI vehicle logic and optimized signal control
- IBIS system (Lion’s City): Announcements now work correctly in manual mode
- Added three new passenger voices
📍 Line Creation & UI Improvements
- When creating a new line, hovering over a station now shows:
- Which other lines stop there
- Which lines already use the selected track
- New warning message when selecting an already occupied track to help prevent traffic jams
- The system now automatically selects the track with the fewest assigned lines
If you’d like a deeper look at what’s coming next for City Transport Simulator, don’t miss our latest roadmap update: https://youtu.be/QCkIrtl3myQ?si=92MJHxriGesrAswv
Join the discussion on our Steam Forum, Discord Server, and check out our social media channels (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook).
Changed files in this update