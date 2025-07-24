 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

- Bug fix:
Fixed a collision problem in the second floor of the Guest House.

- Lighting:
Improved rendering for the "Low" shadow setting. Greatly improved light quality for the Steam Deck.

